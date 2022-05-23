OHS Class Of 2022 Celebrates Graduation In Sunday Ceremony

by Ken Allsup

May 22nd, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The COVID pandemic played a major role in the majority of their time at Oskaloosa High School. Still, there was little to remind them of that as they walked across the stage accepting their diplomas on Sunday afternoon.

The commencement ceremony was brought to order by Mr. Jeff Kirby, Principle of Oskaloosa High School. “Today signifies a momentous occasion in the lives of our seniors and their families.”

“Being an outdoorsman, the seasonal changes play a significant role in my life. And much like the transition of seasons in Iowa, our seniors are experiencing a seasonal transition of their own, one that takes them from dependence to independence, from the safety of home to the uncertainty of stepping out on their own,” Kirby added.

“However, this year’s class is armed with something that will help them in their experience to experience a seasonal change from young adults to adults. That is resilience,” Kirby continued. “I told myself I would not give a speech about COVID, Mostly because I know we’re all over it. It is important to mention as COVID did significantly impact the senior class of 2022.”

Kirby recounted the other changes and challenges the class took on during their senior year.

Things like starting the year with two new principles and construction at the facility resulted in the seniors losing their parking spots. They also tackled a new grading system this year.

“Thank you for the memories,” Kirby shared with the class. “I think it’s always important on a day like today to thank the families that supported their child’s academic experience through their time in Oskaloosa High School.”

Aiden Scott then stepped forward, sharing some thoughts with classmates. ” I feel honored to be in such a positive and driven, and energetic group of young adults.”

” Our class has been such a positive and bright part of the school,” Scott continued. “From the time that we entered as confused freshmen to being the leaders of the school, it hasn’t been an easy ride either.”

Scott referenced many of the previously mentioned challenges the class has faced. “Between all of those things, it seems like we really haven’t had a normal year. However, we didn’t let that stop us from being one of the best classes in recent history. We’ve been super involved in all activities at the school, to the point where every single activity is going to be taking lots of hits to numbers, which means the younger classmen are going to have to step it up next year because there’s going to be a lot of gaps that are empty.”

Valedictorian Aubree Blanko shared, “It’s been an amazing journey thus far and a year that my fellow class members will likely never forget. Four years ago, we were all bound by the same goal, becoming an Indian at OHS and walking across the stage, diploma in hand.”

“And now we stand here today on the precipice of the future,” Blanco added. “It’s not a distant reality anymore; it begins here. It begins today. It begins with us.”

“As young, naive students, we embarked upon our crazy four years of high school, filled with so many great memories, activities, and friendships. Now, we are leaving as adults who have gained knowledge, connections, and skills.”

“I pray that as the class of 2022 leaves today, we remain proud of our accomplishments but also leave here with faith for how far we can go,” said Blanco in her closing comments. “The future is truly in our hands, so let’s make the most of it.”

Class President Rachel Frost shared a few thoughts with her class and those in attendance. “Good afternoon, class of 2022, or shall I use our official title, the last of the greatest.”

“I stand before you reflecting on our years together and how we can use it to create our future. As I look back on our time together, I’m flooded with memories of us all; an abundance of us have been together for a long time. Many since kindergarten,” Frost shared.

She took a walk through the earliest memories, times on the playground together during recess, the excitement of moving up to the “big kid playground,” and the giggles of little friends.

She then shared memories of the move to middle school, the “heavier workload,” and “preteen attitudes.”

“We gained a sense of community within ourselves as a class and as middle schoolers became high schoolers. “We did what had been deemed unachievable by eons of grades before us; we settled our differences,” Frost shared. “As we walked through the doors on the first day of high school, we established the expectations for ourselves that would write our high school experience.”

“As we walk out of Oskaloosa High School for the last time, I want to ask you to forget the negative aspects of growing up and only remember the good,” Frost shared in the closing remarks. “Choose to grow and be better to take life for what it’s worth, and remember how you got there.”

The OHS Choir then sang ‘Go the Distance,’ with the diplomas presented to the graduates following the selection.

The class color was Sage Green, with the class flower being the Forget-me-not. As mentioned earlier, the class motto was “The Last of the Greatest.”

You can see the full video by clicking on this Link – Video