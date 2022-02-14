OHS Boys Swimming District Results

by Rachel Brown

The Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team competed in their final meet of the season this past Saturday at Linn Mar in Cedar Rapids. This is what the boys have been working towards all season and their hard work definitely showed in how they swam and competed. I saw a lot of the boys go out there and really compete and finish hard, which is something we have been working on all season. Although we will not be sending anyone on to state this week, all of these boys should be proud of what they were able to accomplish. I would like to give a special shout out to “Coach Briggs” who was not able to compete due to an injury. He still played a very important role in our team and was there Saturday coaching, cheering, and encouraging all of the boys to work hard and swim fast. I am so proud of this team that has really become a family over this past season!

These boys were able to finish the season with personal best times:

Aaron Scholes: 50 Free 24.98 and 100 Breast 1:13.64

Keygan Roberts: 100 Free 55.81 100 Back 1:02.19

Aaron Wilson: 100 Breast 1:22.31

Jacob Jones: 200 Free 2:30 100 Free 1:01.16

Cooper Rupprecht: 100 Breast 1:08.95

Oliver Smith: 500 Free 6:24.62

Jackson Phillips-Sisul: 500 Free 6:17.71

Our Relays:

200 Medley: Roberts, Rupprecht, Phillips-Sisul, Scholes finished 7th

200 Free: Wilson, Hols, Ingamells, Snyder 7th

400 Free: Smith, Jones, Snyder, Phillips-Sisul 8th