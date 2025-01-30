Oguynsanya Takes National Award

Oskaloosa–Christianah Ogunsanya (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) was so impressive in her collegiate debut that she netted the national honor as she was named NAIA Women’s Wrestler of the Week Wednesday

The freshman, competing for the first time in her collegiate career, went 4-0 at the Indiana Tech Open last Saturday.

At the Open, Ogunsanya did not allow a point to be scored against her, dropping all four of her foes by identical 10-0 technical falls. She defeated a defending NCWWC national runner-up in the semifinals and beat her own teammate–who is also ranked No. 2 in the nation–in the finals.

For the year, Ogunsanya is 4-0 with four technical falls.