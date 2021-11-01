OES 5th Graders Compete In Annual Contest

by Mindy Archer

Our Oskaloosa 5th-graders were able to compete in our annual Pumpkins, Poetry, and Photography Contest on Monday, October 25th. Each category has 3 subcategories for the students to enter in. These categories are Funniest, Best use of Fall Theme, and Most Original.

Each 5th-grader entered a poem into the contest. Then they had the opportunity to make and/or create a pumpkin at home by themselves or with the help of their family. The students then could also enter a picture for the contest as well. This year we had very creative students who wrote amazing poems, took beautiful pictures, and created beautiful pumpkins for the contest.

Students were awarded 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each category. Winners for our contest included pumpkin Best Use of Fall Theme a black cat by Rilynn.

Funniest pumpkin 1st place was by Parker titled Sven Eating Olaf’s Nose. First place for most original pumpkin was Dr. Appointment by Gabe. Other great entries that were awarded 2nd and 3rd places went to Audrey for Scary Witch, Black Star the Night Wing by Asher, and Spa Day by Maya. Overall, the competition was a success.