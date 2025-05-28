NTT INDYCAR SERIES RACE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR SUKUP INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND

Iowa Speedway to Host the Synk 275 and the Farm to Finish 275, July 12-13

NEWTON, Iowa (May, 28, 2025) – Celebrating speed, precision and innovation – hallmarks in racing and modern agriculture – Sukup Manufacturing Co. and INDYCAR today announced the race names for the two NTT INDYCAR SERIES 275-lap races during the upcoming Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 11-13 at Iowa Speedway. Both series races during the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend of the 2025 season will be focused on innovation for grain farmers and full-service solutions for on-farm grain storage during the unique three-day event in America’s heartland. The Saturday, July 12 race in Iowa will be the Synk 275 (4:00 pm CT on FOX) while the race on Sunday, July 13 will be the Farm to Finish 275 (12:00 pm CT on FOX) at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”

As a family-owned leader in grain storage and handling solutions, Sukup – title sponsor of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend – will bring its legacy of innovation to its home track as the Sheffield, Iowa-based company will highlight American farmers and the cutting-edge technologies that support the farming industry during the event. Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will focus on Sukup’s latest advancements in grain management systems. Honoring Sukup’s revolutionary Synk product line, which unifies grain monitoring and measurement systems into one streamlined, easy-to-use platform, the Synk 275 will serve as the 11th round of the 17-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Focused on celebrating and supporting America’s grain farmers, Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 will close out what promises to be an action-packed weekend at the unique 7/8 of a mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

“The INDYCAR races at Iowa Speedway, the Synk 275 and the Farm to Finish 275, are a celebration of the innovation and precision that power both agriculture and INDYCAR,” said Steve Sukup, president and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing Co. “Sukup is honored to bring together the speed of the track and the strength of the farm, honoring the technology, performance and values that drive our industry and the communities we serve.”

Designed to be simpler, smarter and safer, Sukup’s Synk technology empowers farmers with more accurate, efficient and accessible control over their operations. Synk highlights the system’s ability to bring every piece of the operation into sync. It’s all about coordination, timing and efficiency on the farm – much like the top pit crews in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The Synk 275 during Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend will celebrate the leap forward in agricultural innovation, honoring the tools that are simplifying farming across the globe. The Synk 275 will also help reinforce how agriculture is evolving through smart systems, technology, innovation, and automation.

Sunday’s focus at Iowa Speedway will center on celebrating and supporting America’s grain farmers during the Farm to Finish 275. The race will serve as a tribute to Sukup’s enduring commitment to serving the agricultural community, from small family farms to large cooperatives, by addressing the diverse and evolving needs of grain producers across the country. The Sukup Farm to Finish 275 will also honor the relentless drive and determination of farmers, paralleling the grit, strategy, and endurance of INDYCAR’s top competitors on track.

Sukup’s mission goes beyond manufacturing. The company is dedicated to designing, selling, installing, and servicing equipment that meets the unique demands of each farming operation. This holistic approach reflects Sukup’s deep understanding of the agricultural landscape and its unwavering support for those who feed the world.

As part of the upcoming race weekend at Iowa Speedway, Sukup will also recognize the dedication of its workforce. Nearly 30 percent of the company’s full-time employees have been with Sukup for more than a decade, which reflects the company’s strong culture and enduring values. These experienced team members play a vital role in building reliable, high-quality equipment that supports the success of farmers across the country.

“Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend is a celebration of the people and technologies that keep Iowa communities strong,” said Kristin Stepinski, General Manager of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend. “From honoring the hard work of America’s grain farmers to showcasing Sukup’s groundbreaking Synk technology, our event weekend will help connect innovation on the farm with excitement on the track. We’re proud to bring INDYCAR fans, families and farmers together for an unforgettable experience at Iowa Speedway.”

Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader weekend is set to deliver even more high-speed drama in 2025, as both NTT INDYCAR SERIES races will be extended to 275 laps, 25 more than last year’s twin 250-lap contests. This change increases each race distance from approximately 218 to 240 miles and is part of a broader initiative by INDYCAR and FOX Sports to enhance the fan experience by lengthening six of the 17 races on this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. The goal is to amplify the intensity, the strategy and the spectacle that define INDYCAR racing. Fans should look forward to more race strategy, more on-track action and more unforgettable moments as the world’s most diverse drivers battle it out at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”