Nord Is Oskaloosa’s Newest School Resource Officer

by Ken Allsup

August 21st, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – As the new school year approaches, there will be a new face in the halls at the Oskaloosa School District.

Logan Nord has been in training to become the new school resource officer after Gary Kutcher retired last week.

Nord is familiar with the District, as he graduated from OHS in 2016 and then went on to Indian Hills Community College, where he graduated in 2018.

Nord has recently undergone extra training for the DARE program and School Resource Officer training.

Nord has been a police officer going on four years, and it’s been special getting to know some of the people who taught him while attending school in Oskaloosa. “I’ve been going to meetings and recognizing half the teachers, but there’s still some new ones that I don’t know yet.”

“I just like when the teachers hadn’t seen me a few years and to do the double take like, wait, that’s Logan.”

Nord hopes that he’ll be able to reach out to the young people in the District and help “bridge the gap with kids” and see they are all part of the community.

Nord will also be splitting the DARE program with Sgt. Langrabe over the ten weeks of the program.

Nord will be available to the administrative staff of the District, as well as checking on the security of the buildings while maintaining other security features of the facilities.

The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde is on many minds as the school year approaches. Nord says that area law enforcement takes security at school facilities very seriously. They meet with school staff and administrators to address updates and to hear concerns.

The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office hold several active shooter trainings throughout the year to keep their skills sharp. Those are held at various school buildings throughout the county, so law enforcement officers are familiar with the buildings themselves.

Nord says, “I’m excited to take over the school resource aspect. It’s a very important role within law enforcement and in the community. I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to fill that gap and bridge that relationship.”