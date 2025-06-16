“No Kings” Protest in Oskaloosa Draws Regional Support Amid National Unrest

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (June 14, 2025) — Amid escalating tensions over national protests and a wave of political violence, Saturday’s “No Kings” gathering in Oskaloosa highlighted both local discontent and a disturbing connection to recent murders of elected officials in Minnesota.

The demonstration took place on the pedestrian bridge near William Penn University, drawing members of the Mahaska County Democratic Party alongside supporters from Monroe, Keokuk, and Wapello Counties. Organizers intended the event as a peaceful assertion of First Amendment rights and a call to defend democratic norms.

Cheryl Benson, a longtime political observer turned protester, spoke about why she felt compelled to join despite Oskaloosa’s conservative leanings:

“I truly believe that if Trump isn’t checked, we are seeing the end of our Republic and moving towards a dictatorship or fascism… how can anyone stay silent?”

Benson emphasized that peaceful protest is not disloyal:

“Those who say it is unpatriotic have not read the Constitution and have little knowledge of our country’s history.”

Chad Farner, a fellow protester and retired teacher, said he was driven by a growing sense that core democratic principles are being ignored.

“We have a constitution, we have laws, and we have checks and balances put in place with our 3 branches of government. All of those elements are designed to guide actions, restrain over-reach, and protect citizens.”

Farner addressed criticism from some neighbors who questioned the protests:

“ I am standing up for the structures that were created by our founding fathers. I am protesting against actions that have been ruled unlawful by the judicial branch. I literally held a sign which quoted the Pledge of Allegiance.’”

When asked if traditional Republican values are still represented today, Farner said:

We see some traditional Republican values represented by some of the party leadership. Things like fiscal responsibility, smaller government, less regulation, and enforcement of the law are all things that I would consider traditional Republican values.”

Farner argued that many current Republican leaders, including President Trump, have strayed from traditional conservative values. He pointed to legislative efforts that would significantly increase the national debt and expand federal authority into areas traditionally left to individuals and states, such as gender identity and women’s health care. Farner contended that these actions violate long-standing principles like due process, the separation of church and state, and Congressional oversight.

He said the goal of the protest is to send a message:

“I hope that these protests are evidence that we see what is happening and we strongly disagree with them. I think that coverage of these protests around the country may encourage others, whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent, to think about what is happening and take a stand against them if they are concerned like I am.”

Participants held signs calling for restored checks and balances, and emphasized reclaiming a government rooted in collaborative governance.

The Oskaloosa Police Department posted on Facebook:

“The Oskaloosa Police Department supports the First Amendment rights of all individuals, including the right to peacefully assemble. Our role is to ensure the safety of everyone and uphold the law equally.”

National Context: Minnesota Political Violence and “No Kings” Link

Saturday’s events come on the heels of a chilling, politically motivated attack in Minnesota. Early Saturday morning, twin attacks targeted Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. Tragically, the Hortmans were killed; the Hoffmans were wounded and are reportedly stable.

Authorities have identified Vance Luther Boelter (57) as the suspect—a former political appointee who allegedly posed as a police officer. In his vehicle, investigators found a manifesto, a hit list of roughly 70 individuals (including Democratic officials, abortion providers, and even Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz), and strikingly, “No Kings” flyers.

Governor Walz described the episodes as “a political assassination” and confirmed that “No Kings” materials were found among the suspect’s belongings. Organizers subsequently canceled several Minnesota rallies “out of an abundance of caution,” though thousands still gathered at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

Why This Matters Here in Oskaloosa

“Watching what is going on is breaking my heart,” Benson said. “I hope I live long enough to see the government go back to three functioning branches of government.”

For Oskaloosa, Saturday’s “No Kings” rally was both solidarity with a nationwide call against authoritarianism and a local reaffirmation that peaceful assembly must remain protected, even as the nation mourns and investigates the brutality in Minnesota.