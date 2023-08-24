NO. 4 WARRIORS SWEEP HAWKEYE ON THE ROAD

Waterloo, IA – For the second consecutive night, the No. 4 ranked Indian Hills Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 sweep on the road after defeating previously unbeaten Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. The Warriors improve to 4-2 on the year.

Indian Hills dropped Hawkeye for the fourth consecutive matchup. The Warriors took Wednesday’s contest in straight sets – 25-21, 25-18, and 25-17.

Sophomore Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) put together a dominant performance on the offensive front. Michalska totaled 17 kills on 32 attempts for a hitting percentage of .469. The outside hitter’s 17 kills are the third-most throughout her Indian Hills career.

Along with Michalska, Sara Van Gisteren (Leuth, Netherlands/Young Talent Academy ROC Nijmegen) added 14 kills on 24 attempts for a team-high .500 hitting percentage. Van Gisteren also added a pair of service aces in the win.

Van Gisteren (86 kills) and Michalska (66 kills) currently rank second and third on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball leaderboard.

Freshman Sabrina Nogueira Da Silva (São Paulo, Brazil/Colégio Campos Salles) posted a season-best 27 digs to lead the charge on the defensive front for the Warriors while Sasha Vidal (Asunscion, Paraguay/Trinity School) added 10 digs. Freshman Ana Carolina Westerich (Blumenau, Brazil/Colégio Energia) posted a career-best 39 assists to manage the pace for the Warrior offense.

Iva Mrkaic (Belgrade, Serbia/Sports Gymnasium) added a pair of service aces in the win for a total of 11 solo finishers on the year. As a team, the Warriors have totaled 55 service aces this season, the third-most in the NJCAA through two weeks of action.

The Warriors will now turn their attention to the Odessa Invitational at Odessa College in Odessa, TX August 25-26. Indian Hills will take on the likes of Navarro College (TV) at 2:00 PM and Odessa at 6:00 PM on Friday before taking on Hill College (TX) and New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday.