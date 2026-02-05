NO. 1 WARRIORS THROTTLE LAKERS IN HOME FINALE

Centerville, IA – No. 1 nationally ranked Indian Hills Men’s Wrestling picked up nine victories on Wednesday night to roll past Iowa Lakes Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) dual. The Warriors dropped the Lakers 47-5 on the night.

Eight of the nine victories for the Warriors came by way of bonus points, including four falls and three tech falls. Indian Hills moves to 9-0 overall on the year, including 7-0 in ICCAC action. The Warriors extend their program record winning streak to 23 consecutive matches.

Freshman Jayden Lee (Wayne, PA/Radnor) opened up the night with a dominant 16-1 tech fall at 125lbs for his first-career ICCAC dual win. Sophomore national qualifier Deontae Forest (Godfrey, IL/Alton) followed up with an impressive 18-2 tech fall at 133lbs.

Sophomore Gavyn Whitehead (New Castle, IN/New Castle) battled at 141lbs before picking up a fall with just five seconds remaining in the match to extend the lead to 15-0 for the Warriors.

Sophomore Keaton Morton (Indianapolis, IN/Perry Meridian) added a 1-0 decision at 157lbs for the victory while No. 1 nationally ranked Mohamed Tarek Abdelhady (Alexandria, Egypt/Sports Military School) picked up a fall in 1:17 at 165lbs.

Sophomore Cinsere Clark (Des Moines, IA/West Des Moines Valley) worked around his opponent to secure a convincing 15-0 tech fall at 174lbs for a 29-5 advantage.

Freshman Johnathan Clohecy (Sumterville, FL/The Villages) made quick work at 184lbs with a pin in 1:27. Defending national champion Andrew Marquez (Rock Island, IL/Rock Island) scored a DQ victory at 197lbs before freshman Lee Smith Jr. (Rockford, IL/Rockford East) capped the night with a thrilling pin in just 22 seconds of mat time in the heavyweight bout for the final victory.

Wednesday’s dual proved to be the final home contest for 14 sophomores who were honored prior to the start of the match.

The Warriors will now head to the Missouri Valley Open in Marshall, MO on February 7 before heading into postseason with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) North Central District Tournament on February 15 in Mason City, IA.