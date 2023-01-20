NM Wrestlers Celebrate Seniors

Beat BGM, Fall to EBF

NEW SHARON – Senior nights are always bittersweet as it means a part of a career is closing but it also is a time to celebrate accomplishments. North Mahaska hosted BGM and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in its final home meet of the season. The host Warhawks defeated BGM 60-18 then fell short against EBF 51-30.

One of the celebrants notched a pinnacle in his career with his 100th victory. Unfortunately, he picked up the final two via forfeit from BGM and EBF. Nonetheless, 170-pounder Wyatt Van Weelden closed out his home career with 100 wins.

Against BGM, North Mahaska took advantage of six forfeits and six pins. Senior Trace Goemaat had the shortest match at 285. He pinned Camren Cooling in just 17 seconds. Goemaat’s win sealed the match, but the Warhawks were not finished.

Gage Reis got the NM wagon rolling with a pin of Ashten Kalinay in 3 minutes 35 seconds at 145. Peter Stout, Andy Knockel, Van Weelden, Mac Reed and William Goemaat all took forfeits as the Warhawks built a 36-0 lead.

After a loss at 220 pounds Trace Goemaat won followed by a forfeit for Ryan Groom at 106. Joel DeJong followed with a pin of Ethan Bridgewater in 2:44 in the 113 pound match. Hunter Wernli picked up the final victory pinning Preston Mann in 3:04 at 132 pounds.

EBF has a rich wrestling history, so the match was going to be a challenge for the Warhawks. North Mahaska earned all of their points on forfeits. All the other matches except one were pins for EBF. A couple mistakes on the mat allowed the Rockets to pick up a couple extra matches, which could have altered the outcome. Facing a Class 2A school at this juncture of the season will help prepare the Warhawks for next month’s postseason.

Picking up the forfeits were Van Weelden, Groom, Joel DeJong, Charlie Goemaat and Reis.

North Mahaska did pick up a pair of falls in extra matches. Dawson DeBoef pinned Cael Lenox in 4:39 and William Goemaat added a pin of Carter Koffman in 1:54.

North Mahaska girls saw limited action winning 3-of-6 matches. Senior Libby Groom rallied from a 7-2 deficit to tie EBF’s Chelsea Smith. Groom was on her back with Smith collecting back points when Groom flipped the tables and pinned Smith at the 3:39 mark.

Senior Jalayna Shipley finished 1-1 on the night. She pinned Hanna Grunig of EBF in 53 seconds and fell to BGM’s Taya Sincox.

Vanessa Murphy closed out her home senior season with two losses. Sophomore Taylor Doty also saw action coming up short in her lone match.

The girls will prepare for next Friday’s Class 1A Super Regional at the Iowa events Center in Des Moines.