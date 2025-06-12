NM Shuts Out Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE – Experience outdone youthfulness as North Mahaska rolled past Belle Plaine 11-0 in four innings Wednesday. The visiting Warhawks sent 17 batters to the plate in the opening inning and scored eight runs.

Junior Maddie Doonan rung up Belle Plaine’s freshman pitcher for three hits in four at bats for North Mahaska. NM was able to take advantage of seven walks and a hit batter, five of them resulting in runs.

Doonan and Lydia Howell each collected three hits for North Mahaska. Olivia Ridgeway, Kaylia Shipman, and Howell each drove in two runs. Cali Sampson, Regan Grewe, and Shipman led the team with two free passes each.

Jolan Fogle earned the win from the circle. She gave up four hits, three coming in the bottom of the fourth inning. She walked one batter.

Taylor Johnson took the loss for Belle Plaine. She went four innings, allowing 11 runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out two and walking seven. She threw more than 120 pitches in her four-inning outing.

Eva Brannaman, Lyla Rupp, Allison Hoover, and Ava Grieder each singled for Belle Plaine.

North Mahaska improves to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in South Iowa Cedar League play. The Plainsmen fall to 0-13 on the season. North Mahaska will head to Iowa Valley Friday for another SICL match.