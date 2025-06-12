NM Holds of EBF

EDDYVILLE – North Mahaska built a 5-run lead in the seventh inning and then held off Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s charge for an 8-7 victory on Tuesday in nonconference softball action.

North Mahaska scored scoring in the first inning after Olivia Ridgeway singled and came home on Kaylia Shipman’s flyout. The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third when Kaylee Helm singled for and scored on Ella Ray’s single for EBF.

North Mahaska tallied two runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings to gain a 5-1 lead. EBF cut into the lead with two in the bottom of the fifth inning. A single run in the sixth and two in the seventh seemingly out the Warhawks in control 8-3 entering the bottom of the final inning.

EBF took advantage of walks and errors to score four runs before the NM defense shut down the rally.

Regan Grewe collected four hits in four at bats and drove in two runs in the win. Grewe doubled in the fifth inning, singled in the first inning, singled in the fourth inning, and singled in the seventh inning. Grewe earned the win from the circle with eight hits and seven runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking four. Kayla Readshaw hit three doubles and drove in three runs

Lanie Batterson took the loss for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. She gave up eight runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking three.

Ray and Helm each smacked two hits for EBF. Adison Glosser, Ray, Lillee Carlson, McKennah Jackson, and Madison Connell each drove in one run for the Rockets.

North Mahaska, 10-2, will play at Belle Plaine Wednesday and at Iowa Valley on Friday.