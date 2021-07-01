NM Girls Sweep Invite, Tops Monte

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska made a clean sweep of Cardinal and Baxter on Saturday at its softball invitational then downed South Iowa Cedar League foe Montezuma Monday. The NM girls downed Cardinal 3-2 and routed Baxter 10-0 in five innings. In the return to SICL play, NM downed the Bravettes 4-1.

Against Cardinal, Regan Grewe hit a two-run homer and Zoe Deucore added an RBI-double to account for the three runs. Madison McKay allowed the two runs on five hits with three walks and a hit batsman. She fanned seven.

gainst Baxter, NM scored four runs in each of the first two innings and added singletons in the fourth and fifth to end the game early. The Warhawks pounded out 15 hits but just one for extra bases. McKay’s lone hit was a double. Breanna Fogle hit four singles with two RBIs and Colby Sampson hit two singles with an RBI. Grewe, Cali Sampson and Vanessa Murphy also had two hits in the game.

Against Montezuma, McKay and her defense limited the Bravettes to four hits, all singles. NM pounded out 16 singles in the 4-1 victory. Grewe and Colby Sampson each hit four singles. Sampson had two RBIs and Grew had another. Deucore hit three singles and Morgan Hudson hit two.

McKay struck out 10 , walked three and a hit batsman. She scattered seven hits.

North Mahaska travels to BGM Wednesday and hosts HLV Friday. North Mahaska will host Keota in the Class 1A Region 4 first round.