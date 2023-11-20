NM Girls Open Season Ranked

DES MOINES – North Mahaska’s girls basketball team received another top 10 preseason rating on Friday. The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union has placed the Warhawks at No. 7 in Class 2A. The Cedar Rapids Gazette have NM sixth in Class 2A.

Reigning state champion Dike-New Hartford, who also just won the state volleyball title, is at the top spot. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, whom NM faces towards the end of the season, is ranked second. EBF is followed by Panorama, Iowa City Regina, Nodaway Valley and Westwood.

No other team from the South Iowa Cedar League is ranked in the IGHSAU poll for Class 1A or 2A. North Mahaska will open the 2023-24 campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when they host BGM.