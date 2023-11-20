NM Girls Open Mat Season at BGM

BROOKLYN – North Mahaska’s young girl’s wrestling team hit the mats for their first competition of the season at the BGM Invitational in Brooklyn Saturday. The lady Warhawks took an individual first and fourth in varsity action and a third in junior varsity.

Freshman Macie Little pinned her way to the title at 130 pounds. After an opening round bye, she pinned Albia’s Sydney Ballard in 1 minute 21 seconds. She pinned BGM’s Taya Sincox in the semifinals in 2:44 and took down BGM’s Coral Lowry in 1:54.

Little’s freshman teammate Kaylia Shipman opened her day at 130 with a pin of Zoey Gliem of Baxter in 1:05. She advanced to the semifinals with a pin Ali Wood of Grinnell in 1:22. She lost to Lowry in the semifinal and to Sincox in the third place match, both by pin.

Sophomore Kieren Perez took the mat in the JV 155 pound weight class. She lost her first two matches then in the third place match pinned Oskaloosa’s Regan Abrahamson in 1:59.

Another sophomore, Amara Edwards-Hinton took the mat at JV 170. She placed six falling in all three of her matches.