NM Boys Win in Nine

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska won the battle of attrition against Montezuma Monday taking a 3-2 victory in nine innings. A run in the bottom of the ninth was the difference as North Mahaska improved to 14-5 and secure third place in the South Iowa Cedar League.

Montezuma scored two runs in the first inning but was shutout the rest of the way. North Mahaska scored a run in the bottom of the first but also was held away from home plate until the sixth inning, when they tied the game.

No stats were available for North Mahaska at press time.

Connor Van Zee hit an RBI-single to lead Montezuma. His hit scored Cam Johnson, who also singled. Van Zee later scored.

Cole Watts opened the game on the mound for Monte going 7 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman. Owen Cook was credited with the loss giving up the winning run.

North Mahaska travels to BGM Wednesday then hosts English Valleys Thursday and HLV on Friday.