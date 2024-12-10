NM Boys Pick Up Three SICL Wins

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska had a strong night on the mat Thursday sweeping three South Iowa Cedar League teams. They defeated Colfax-Mingo 64-18, Lynnville-Sully 60-15, and Belle Plaine, 63-18. Six wrestlers went undefeated on the night.

Ryan Groom scored a technical fall over Belle Plaine’s Aidan Timm, 16-0. He pinned Xavier Cross of Colfax-Mingo in 28 seconds and received a forfeit from Lynnville-Sully.

Max Reed recorded two pins and a technical fall at 175 pounds. He opened the night with a pin of Caden Sykes in 3:38 and pinned Lynnville-Sully’s Wyatt Mathis in 2:54. Reed battled Derek Kressley for nearly six minutes scoring a technical fall, 18-3, at the 5:41 mark.

Aydan Groom pinned all three of his opponents at 132 pounds. Jayden Cherveny of Colfax-Mingo was the first victim in 1:11. Lynnville-Sully’s Kendric Johnson went down in 3:18 and Jackson Weeda of Belle Plaine succumbed to Groom in 2:48.

At165 pounds, Gage Ries pinned Kyle Wood of Colfax-Mingo in 2:29 and received forfeits in his other matches. Chance Angle pinned Kyle Wood of C-M in 2:20 and also received two forfeits.

Logan Van Zee, a 120-pounder received three forfeits. Breckin Wittenburg pinned Roam Logan of Colfax-Mingo in 28 seconds and Belle Plaine’s Jake Buttikofer in 32 seconds. He was given a forfeit against L-S.

Nolan Schock received two forfeits at 190 pounds and Joel DeJong had two wins by forfeit. Cooper Sampson pinned Bradlee Lewis of Belle Plaine in 2:28 for his only contested win. He also received a forfeit a 113. Hunter Brisel at 285 went 1-2 with a forfeit.

The boys go to Mid-Prairie Monday.