NM Boys Fly Past Lynnville-Sully

SULLY – North Mahaska coach Kevin Kelderman knows his team probably is not really 30 points better than rival Lynnville-Sully, but the 71-40 victory brought a smile to his face. North Mahaska used a 10-for-27 from beyond the arc including a 4-for-4 effort from senior Jack Kelderman.

Seven of the 10 Warhawks in the game scored and four reach double figures. Asher DeBoef led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

North Mahaska (4-0) put the Hawks on edge with a 21-7 first quarter. The Hawks were able to basically stay even in the second quarter with NM leading 38-23 at halftime. The Warhawks doubled up L-S in the final two periods to secure the win.

“It was a team win,” said coach Kelderman. “Everyone contributed tonight. That first quarter got us going. Defensively we struggled in the second quarter but calmed ourselves down and was in the right place when we needed to be in the second half.”

North Mahaska forced 17 turnovers, six coming on steals. North Mahaska doled out 16 assists with DeBoef recording six and Lucas Nunnikhoven three.

Kelderman finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Gabe Hora and Adrian Smith each scored 12 points. Luke Boender had seven and Nunnikhoven chipped in five.

L-S (3-2) was led in scoring by Dawson James with 10. Carson Maston had eight points and 13 rebounds.