NM Blasts EV

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska used a big first inning to roll past English Valleys 12-0 in five innings. The Warhawks tallied eight in the first inning and two in each of the next two frames. NM limited English Valleys to just one hit.

Dan VanMersbergen continued his hitting streak blasting a single and double to drive in three runs. Luke Boender hit a double with an RBI. Ryan Groom, Dylan Meland and Tyson Ferguson hit RBI-singles and Lucas Nunnikhoven hit a single.

Jaxon VanDerVeer picked up the mound win allowing one hit and striking out nine. His English Valleys counterpart Cael Grove worked 2 1/3 innings yielding 11 runs on seven hits, five walks, a hit batsman and four strikeouts. Will Luers threw 1.1 innings with a run on one hit, a walk, two hit batsmen and three strikeouts.

North Mahaska evens their season mark to 5-5. English Valleys falls to 0-7. The Warhawks hit the road to Belle Plaine Wednesday and Iowa Valley on Friday.