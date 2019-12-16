NJCAA Announces Final Basketball Polls of 2019

Charlotte, NC – The NJCAA National Office announced its latest men’s and women’s basketball rankings across all three divisions on Monday.

Undefeated Ranger (TX) closed out the 2019 calendar year at No. 1 with a perfect 15-0 record to headline the NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball poll. Vincennes (IN) and Florida SouthWestern State rounded out the top three.

Four unbeatens topped the final NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball poll of 2019 as Gulf Coast State (FL) continued its run atop the poll at No. 1. South Plains (TX), Trinity Valley (TX), and Northwest Florida State also head into the new year with undefeated records.

The NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball poll saw a major shakeup as North Central Missouri took over at No. 1 with a 13-1 record. Niagara County (NY) and Milwaukee Area Tech (WI) both moved up to round out the top three.

The top five teams stayed intact in the latest NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball poll as Kirkwood’s (IA) 13-0 record kept the Eagles at No. 1 followed by in-state foe North Iowa Area.

The top four teams went unchanged in the latest NJCAA DIII Men’s Basketball poll as Sandhills (NC) continued its run at No. 1 with a 12-0 mark. Richland (TX) and Eastfield (TX) each picked up a first-place vote.

Nassau (NY) collected all six first-place votes in the NJCAA DIII Women’s Basketball poll to close out the year at No. 1 with a perfect 13-0 record. North Country (NY) and Massasoit (MA) held steady to round out the top three.

For all official NJCAA rankings, click each link below:

NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Poll

NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball Poll

NJCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Poll

NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Poll

NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball Poll

NJCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Poll