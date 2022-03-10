Nine Dutch track and field athletes earn all-region honors

PELLA — The Central College men’s and women’s track and field squads had nine members recognized as All-Midwest Region performers for the indoor season by the USTFCCCA Tuesday night.

To be named All-Region, an athlete must either be ranked in the top-5 of an individual event in the region or be part of a top-3 relay team.

Brock Lewis (senior, Lathrop, Mo.) led the way with a pair of all-region performances in the triple jump and long jump. Drake Lewis (senior, Lathrop, Mo.) and Sam Beatty (junior, Mount Pleasant) achieved the feat in the high jump. Lucas Heitz (junior, Adel, ADM HS) and Brody Klein (sophomore, Rainier, Wash.) were recognized in the heptathlon and Noah Jorgenson (sophomore, Sidney) was honored in the 800-meter run.

Weight thrower Abby Marr (junior, Riceville), high jumper Taryn Hintz (sophomore, Primghar, South O’Brien HS) and pentathlete Krissa Larson (senior, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) represented Central’s women’s team.

All six of the men’s honorees and Marr will be competing in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C.