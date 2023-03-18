New Sharon Resident Killed In Three Car Accident

March 18th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – One person is dead, and three more are injured after a three-car collision on Highway 63 north of Oskaloosa Friday evening.

In their initial accident investigation, the Iowa State Patrol says that a vehicle driven by Jamie Buckley of New Sharon, Iowa, was driving south, while another vehicle driven by Alan Buitenwerf of Worth, Illinois, was driving north.

The State Patrol, in their report, says that the vehicle driven by Buitenwerf crossed the centerline and struck the vehicle driven by Buckley, which caused the vehicle to cross into the northbound lane where it struck a third vehicle driven by Billy Brubaker of Eldora, Iowa, head on.

Four individuals were transported to Mahaska Health by Mahaska Health Emergency Services, including Buckley.

The conditions of the others injured in the crash are unknown.

The crash report indicates that Buckley wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Oskaloosa Police Department, Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska County 911 Dispatchers, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, and the Mahaska County Medical Examiner.