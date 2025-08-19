Nature Programs with Mahaska County Conservation

Cattail Duck Decoys

August 21, 2025 (THIS THURSDAY)

6:00-7:00 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Join us at the Environmental Learning Center for a fun and creative experience! Learn about the cultural significance of cattails and build your own cattail duck decoy to take home. All materials will be provided by Mahaska County Conservation. This is a free program. For ages 13 and up. Limited to 15 participants.

Sign up using this link: Cattail Duck Decoys – Caldwell Park, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com

Birding Basics With Ella

August 28, 2025

6:00-7:00 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Join Green Iowa AmeriCorps member Ella Paulson for a bird-watching adventure at Caldwell Park! We’ll meet behind the Environmental Learning Center and explore the area while learning the basics of birding. Ella will share tips on how this relaxing activity can turn into a fun lifelong hobby. Binoculars will be available to borrow, but feel free to bring your own. All ages are welcome! Registration is not needed for this program.