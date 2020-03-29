Myrtle A. Fisher

Myrtle A. Fisher

May 13, 1924 – March 28, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 95

Myrtle A. Fisher, age 95, of Oskaloosa, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the North Mahaska Specialty Care Facility in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1924 the daughter of Virgil E. and Hazel (Henry) Winn in Bible Grove, Missouri.

Myrtle attended Bible Grove Schools.

On February 22, 1940 she was united in marriage to William F. Fisher in Memphis, Missouri. To this union 7 children were born, Carol, Myron, William D., Mark, Sandra, Daniel and Timmy. Together they shared 55 years of marriage until William passed away on February 6, 1996.

Myrtle was a farmer’s wife and a homemaker while raising and caring for her children. She and William started farming in Memphis, Missouri until moving to Montezuma, Iowa in 1952. The family moved around and farmed in several different areas in Iowa, including Deep River, Dysart, Clutier and Traer. They moved to Oskaloosa in October of 1989.

Myrtle was a very independent person who took care of things herself. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, canning and raising chickens. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Myrtle is survived by her sons: Myron Fisher of San Antonio, TX., Mark (& Debbie) Fisher of Ottumwa, IA. and Daniel Fisher of Brooklyn, IA; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Gene Erteld.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William F. Fisher; two daughters: Carol Erteld and Sandra Quinnet; two sons: William D. Fisher and Timmy Fisher (in infancy); a granddaughter, Lisa Quinnet; her siblings: Floyd Winn, Mary Couch, James Winn and Wilma Bowen; and a daughter-in-law, Karin Fisher.

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health as an effort to protect our citizens from COVID 19, private family services will be held.

Myrtle will be buried at the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Two Timbers Church of Christ in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Myrtle A. Fisher please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.