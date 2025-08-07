Musco Expanding with New Product Reliability Building at Former Spencer Site

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Musco Corporation is expanding its footprint in Oskaloosa with the construction of a new product reliability building at 500 High Avenue West, a site once home to the H.L. Spencer building. The project, proposed by Industrial Development, LLC—a Musco-affiliated entity—received unanimous approval from the Oskaloosa Planning & Zoning Commission during its August 5, 2025, meeting.

The new facility will be used for product testing and is designed to accommodate around 20 employees. At 43 feet tall, the one-story building will feature high ceilings and a mezzanine on the east side. It replaces a former warehouse that was recently demolished.

“This is a well-designed facility that fits the area and supports local economic growth,” said Development Services staff in their report. “It meets all applicable zoning and design standards, including pedestrian access, traffic circulation, and stormwater control.”

The structure will be built with precast materials and painted to match Musco’s existing campus. Landscaping and underground stormwater detention will be included, and sidewalks along High Avenue and 1st Avenue will be repaired or replaced. Although truck traffic to the site will be minimal, deliveries will be handled by box trucks similar in size to those used by UPS. Heavier traffic will continue to route through Musco’s MSO facility on 11th Avenue West.

As a “through lot” with frontage on both High Avenue and 1st Avenue, the building was designed to avoid having a blank rear wall. Instead, it features windows, door openings, and materials on both facades for a consistent appearance.

The Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval sends the measure for council consideration.