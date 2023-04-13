Mr. Oskaloosa Wants To Share The Good Going On

April 11th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – We often see Vincent Provenzano, or Vinny, as most call him, roaming around Oskaloosa, taking videos and shooting images, and becoming an ambassador to the community.

The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group recently presented Vinny with an award and recognized him for promoting the community and sharing those images and videos on ‘FaceNation’ or Facebook.

Vinny shares his content and helps keep his followers up on the latest happenings and upcoming events.

Vinny’s desire to share came from his movie club on Sundays, and he would give a review of the movie. He then decided he’d give an update on a few community events out his front door; since he lives on the square, much of that was happening there.

“We’re not a boring community,” explains Vinny. “We’re actually a happening community.”

“With art, music, and retail, there’s stuff happening here in Oskaloosa,” Vinny explained.

“I feel it’s my job to let people know about this and stuff,” added Vinny.

“We have the pride we’ve got the progress, and we still keep the tradition,” Vinny said of Oskaloosa. “We still do the same things like city band on Thursday nights; we’ll sit there. People are sitting in the park like 100 years ago, sitting in the same bandstand. So in 150 years, when I’m in the ground, there’ll still be people doing the same thing and listening to the city band. That’s what makes this community so awesome and stuff.”

We talk a lot more in the video, so if you get a chance, sit back and learn more about Vinny.