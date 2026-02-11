Middle School Elective Opens Creative Door for Students Through Art, Media and Choice

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Before the first project is filmed or a single puppet is built, a new elective at Oskaloosa Middle School is already changing the conversation about student choice. Art Design and Media Production is designed to give middle school students a creative outlet that blends art, media and collaboration into one experience.

The idea for the class grew out of a scheduling challenge and a larger question about student choice, said Clint Gingerich, principal at Oskaloosa Middle School. As the school expanded access to choir, band, and orchestra, elective options narrowed.

“Electives mean you get to pick them,” Gingrich said. “And we weren’t providing that.”

That realization sparked conversations with student services and community partners, including leaders at George Daily Auditorium, about how to create something new. The result was an upcoming third-trimester pilot course built around media, storytelling, and performance, led by Brant Bollman, the middle school’s new art design and media production teacher.

For Bollman, the class blends theater, animation, music, and production into a single creative space. Students might write scripts, design puppets, record music, build stop-motion scenes, or manage lighting and sound. “The great thing about theater is it combines all the different art forms together,” Bollman said.

The projects are intentionally collaborative. Students find roles that fit their strengths, whether that is writing, technical production, design or performance. “I like empowering students, getting them to find what they’re best at, and then they all work together,” Bollman said.

Beyond creativity, the class is deeply cross-curricular. Bollman described students applying writing, research, math and science as they move from concept to final product. From calculating mechanics for puppetry to researching historical topics for videos, learning happens naturally through the work. “There is so much math,” Bollman said. “It’s real-life meaning to what they’re learning.”

A core part of the class is reflection. At the end of each project, students will debrief what worked, what did not and how to improve. “Every voice matters,” Bollman said. “It gives everybody ownership of what we’re doing.”

Gingerich said the model aligns closely with the district’s Portrait of a Learner, particularly leadership and connection. He is especially excited about middle school students creating content for younger students at Oskaloosa Elementary School. “It’s about getting kids to lead and connect with younger kids,” he said.

At its core, the class is about belonging and access. Both educators emphasized that not every student finds their place in traditional electives. This course creates space for students to see themselves as creators, collaborators, and leaders within the school community.

For Gingerich, the willingness to try something new now, rather than wait until next year, reflects a broader Oskaloosa Schools mindset. “It’s never a no. It’s tell me more and why not,” he said. “Even if this elective offering changes down the road, this is going to make a positive impact on kids right now.”