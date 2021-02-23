Mental Health Crisis Lead To Shooting Says Sheriff

A Wapello County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the individual who died on February 19th, 2021. The following is a synopsis of the events of February 17th and 18th 2021 that led up to the death of Aaron Thompson Age 28 of Brookfield, Wisconsin.

On February 18th, 2021, Brookfield Police Department in Wisconsin conducted a welfare check, on Aaron Thompson. Brookfield PD was not able to locate Thompson in-person, but was able to make contact with Thompson on the phone. Later that same day, Aaron Thompson checked into the Hampton Inn in Kirksville, Missouri. Mr. Thompson was attending A. T. Still University Medical School, but was currently on leave from the University.

At 1:55 pm, Mr. Thompson reserved a room for two nights at the Hampton Inn. Witnesses on scene report that Mr. Thompson displayed erratic behaviors and made odd statements. Despite making a two night reservation, Mr. Thompson proceeded to leave Kirksville later that evening.

At approximately 8:30pm on February 18th, a witness observed someone near a vehicle in the ditch on 90th Street, in Wapello County, yelling unintelligibly and behaving erratically. At approximately 9:19pm, a woman calls 911 reporting that a subject was attempting to gain entry into her residence located between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Avenue in rural Wapello County.

Deputies and Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrived scene and rendered aid. Members of law enforcement and paramedics attempted to speak to Mr. Thompson but were unable to effectively communicate due to Mr. Thompson’s mental state. Paramedics transported Mr. Thompson to Ottumwa Regional Health Center where he was a short time later airlifted to the University Of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA, where Mr. Thompson passed away.

Interviews on scene indicate that Aaron Thompson was aggressively attempting to enter the home, successfully entered the home, and saying incoherent statements while doing so. Inside the home, the homeowner and Mr. Thompson engaged in a physical altercation. This altercation tragically ended in the homeowner firing one shot, striking Mr. Thompson in the torso.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the scene of the shooting. Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy of Mr. Thompson. Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputies questioned witnesses and obtained documentation from Kirksville, Missouri and Brookfield, Wisconsin.

As a result of the Investigation and in consulting with Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff our findings point to this being an absolutely tragic event. Evidence indicates Mr. Thompson was suffering a mental health crisis when he entered a Wapello County residence, engaged the homeowner in a physical altercation, and was shot. At this time, in reviewing this matter, criminal charges do not appear warranted.

The lack of criminal charges do not take away the fact that this was the most unfortunate event possible. Mr. Aaron Thompson was clearly a successful young man with a bright future. Unfortunately, mental health can affect anyone and appears to have played a significant role in this chain of events. Our heart goes out to the Thompson family, who lost a wonderful son, as well as the homeowners involved, who faced an impossible situation and must live with this.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Wapello County Emergency Management, and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and the Wapello County Attorney’s Office.