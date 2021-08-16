Max L Shields

Max L Shields

December 1, 1931 – August 15, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 89

Max Laverne Shields, 89, of Oskaloosa died Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. He was born December 1, 1931, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Carl Raburn and Lila Gladys Bull Shields.

Max graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1950.

On March 10, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Allgood in Oskaloosa. To this union three children were born, Steve, Michael, and Becky. Marilyn died on January 19, 1993.

Early in Max’s work career he was an Engineer for the M & St. L Railroad. Max loved working for the railroad, but the closing of the Oskaloosa line required a career change. A talented golfer, Max decided to pursue a career managing a golf course and becoming a golf professional. His love of the game turned into a passion to not only improve his game daily but to help others discover their potential on the golf course. He was the PGA Golf Pro at Elmhurst Country Club in Oskaloosa for over thirty years.

Max cherished his time at Elmhurst, especially the lifelong friends he made on and off the course. His unique sense of humor and outgoing personality made it easy for him to make lifelong loyal friends. He was a member of the PGA and was looking forward to his 50-year membership milestone in April of 2022.

His family includes his three children and their spouses: Steve (& Julie) Shields of San Antonio, Texas, Michael (& Linda) Shields of Bloomfield, and Becky (& Steve) Gearhart of Waterloo; four grandchildren: Lauren (& Matt) Hubbell, Rachael (& Jeff) Clutter, Ben (& Anna) Gearhart, and Samuel Gearhart; three great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (& Louise) Shields of Tucson, Arizona, and Roger (& Jo) Shields of Monument, Colorado; a sister in law, Carol Shields of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn; Max was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Claude Shields; and two sisters, Claire Redman and Joann DeLong.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, at 1:30 PM in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

Burial will take place in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa following the service. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, August 19, 2021, after 1:00 PM at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday evening to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Junior Golf.

