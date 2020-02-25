Marlyn Lee Duinink

February 02, 1957 – February 24, 2020

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 63

Marlyn Duinink, 63 of Montezuma passed away Monday evening, February 24, 2020 at the University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Maryln L. Duinink was born on February 2, 1957, son of Clarence and Evelyn Watts Duinink at Montezuma, Iowa.

Merlyn attended and graduated from Montezuma High School in 1973. He attended DMACC and then began working for Diomatic. Marlyn also worked at Vermeer in Pella, retiring after 33 years.

Marlyn was united in marriage to Nickie Daniels on December 31, 1984 at the Montezuma Episcopal Church.

Marlyn enjoyed gardening, taking care of his dog and Nickie’s cats, being outside, tinkering on old cars, playing Sudoko and especially enjoyed watching Gunsmoke on TV. He was an avid Hawkeye and Kansas City Chief’s fan. He loved watching basketball and baseball, especially the LA Dodgers. Marlyn was a lifetime member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church and family was very important to him.

His memory will be honored by his wife, Nickie Duinink of Montezuma; his four children: Betty (& Perry) Hartzell of Maple River Junction, IA, Robert (& Annie) Moore of Des Moines, IA, Teresa (& Chris) Lavender of Marshalltown, IA and Sally Moore of Barnes City, IA; his ten grandchildren: Dillon, Matthew, Michael, Ashley, Jeremy, Elisa, Melissa, Karlee, Amanda and Madison; 17 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Maryln was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Evelyn Duinink.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to be decided upon later.