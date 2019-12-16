Mark Cranston

Mark Cranston

May 2, 1962 – December 15, 2019

Deep River, Iowa | Age 57

Mark Cranston, 57 of Deep River, passed away Sunday morning, December 15, 2019 at the Montezuma Specialty Care. Jerry Mark Cranston, the son of Jerry and Karen (Derby) Cranston, was born on May 2, 1962 in Grinnell, Iowa.

Mark attended Deep River Millersburg Schools.

Mark was married to Sandi Brownlee and they had two daughters, Sara Lynn and Jesi Marie. They later divorced. Mark then had a daughter, Amy Ann, with the late Susan Stoner.

On February 14, 1999, Mark was united in marriage to Robin Stockdale and they lived in Deep River.

Mark worked for Cunningham in Oskaloosa and was also a farmhand for several local farmers. He most recently worked for Kinze Manufacturing for over ten years before being involved in an accident on July 16, 2011 causing a traumatic brain injury.

Mark enjoyed driving his Allis Chambers tractor, spending all day long blading snow for as many people as he could in Deep River, mowing several yards, gravel traveling, mudding, bon fires and above all being around his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Deep River Nazarene Church before it closed.

Mark’s memory will be honored by his wife, Robin Cranston of Deep River; his three daughters: Sara (Fiancé, Timothy Coats) Cranston, Jesi (& Brandon) Wanders of Deep River and Amy (& Shane) Kriegel of Brooklyn; nine grandchildren: Ethan Pierce, Emma Pierce, Ella Pierce, Kalynn Wanders, Haylee Walters, Wyllie Walters, Kyler Kriegel, Lincoln Kriegel and Ayla Kriegel; his siblings: Michael Cranston of Deep River, Kimberly Koch of Deep River and Laurie (& Marvin) Tanke of Guernsey; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Karen Cranston; a brother in infancy, Timothy Cranston; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his mother-in-law, Ruth Ewing; and a brother-in-law, Mitch Stockdale.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Following the visitation, his body will be cremated.

A Reception/Celebration of Life will begin 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Deep River Community Center, with a short service being conducted by Pastor Boyd Sparks beginning around 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family’s name.