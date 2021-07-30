Mariannette Miller-Meeks: Iowa is Home

by Mariannette Miller-Meeks

This coming week is the first week of the Congressional August district work period and I am thrilled to be back in Iowa!

I am proud of the work we have accomplished thus far in Congress. From passing legislation to help veterans prepare for high-value jobs and address mental health concerns in the veteran community to our most recent bill; the Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act that unanimously passed the U.S. House of Representatives and was signed by President Biden on July 29th, I am working hard to serve the constituents of Iowa’s Second District.

On top of our legislative accomplishments, as a doctor and former Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I am proud of the work we have done in conjunction with Iowa state and local public health departments in encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated. RAGBRAI, summer vacations, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and back-to-school preparations are all possible because of increased vaccination rates.

My first priority in Congress is and will always be serving the people of the Second District. I am proud of our office’s effectiveness in advocating for Iowans, whether it is listening to their concerns or helping them resolve issues with federal agencies.

I look forward to spending time traveling our district this month and listening to Iowan’s opinions about what issues matter to them and how I can better serve the Second District.

With great people, great food at our state and county fairs, and of course—sweet corn season—August is one of the best times of the year to be in Iowa. I am glad to be home!

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a resident of Ottumwa and currently represents Iowa’s Second District in the United States House of Representatives.