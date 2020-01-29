Main Street sets theme for 2020 Lighted Christmas Parade

The Lighted Christmas Parade Committee met following a successful 2019 parade and set the theme for the 2020 Main Street Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 6 pm. The theme will be “Twinkling 20s”. Decorating ideas would include anything with a sparkle: twinkly lights, stars (movie and celestial), string lights, cool roadsters, foil, sequins, tinsel, pillars, flappers, feathers, glitter, roaring 20s, Great Gatsby, anything! Let your imagination run.

The weeklong event will include the Young Ambassador Contest, Window, Home and Block Decorating contests, Main Street Luncheon, Joy to the World Gospel Christmas Concert, Festive Family Fun Night, and Jingle Jamboree. On parade day, there will be vendors, music, fun activities, and more exciting events planned at Penn Central Mall. Local merchants will be providing specials during the day.

As before, many events are held throughout Oskaloosa in conjunction with the Lighted Parade. As you begin plans for related activities, please contact the Main Street Office to have these events placed in the Holiday Happenings brochure. This brochure will be available during summer events, so let the Chamber know soon. Many volunteers are needed to make the event a success. If you would like to be a part of the planning, contact the Main Street office of the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email to oskycofc@oacdg.org. Be a part of Iowa’s #1 Holiday Event.