Mahaska YMCA Tree Sales Helps Others

 
Oskaloosa, Iowa – Looking over fresh-cut trees, trying to decide on that perfect one to put in the living room for Christmas is often a highlight for people and families.

In the southeast corner of the Mahaska Drug parking lot, it’s been pretty easy to pick out that special tree without having to grab your saw and find one in the wild.

Levi Tarbell with the Mahaska County YMCA says that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the trees will help fund the annual campaign that provides scholarships for individuals and families so they can take advantage of the services the Y offers.

Tarbell added that now is the time to visit and pick out your tree, as they recently lowered the price on the trees in an effort to get them into people’s homes.

You can find them at the Mahaska Drug parking lot from 4 to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and if there are remaining trees, they will be there on Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Posted by on Dec 8 2021. Filed under Local News.

