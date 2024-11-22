Mahaska Health Welcomes Dr. Roger Harvey to the Infectious Disease Team

Mahaska Health is proud to announce the addition of Roger Harvey, DO, a board-certified and Fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to its expert team of physicians. With over 35 years of experience in infectious disease medicine, the last 20 years serving in Des Moines, Iowa, Dr. Harvey’s vast knowledge and dedication to patient-focused care make him a valuable addition to the medical team and community.

Dr. Harvey earned his medical degree at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA, completed his residency at the Western Reserve Care System in Youngstown, OH, and completed his fellowship at Wayne State University’s Detroit Medical Center. His extensive experience includes leading investigational trials and maintaining a collaborative, team-based approach to care.

“Dr. Harvey’s arrival further strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, compassionate care close to home,” said Matthew Gritters, MD, Mahaska Health Emergency Services Medical Director. “His commitment to clear communication and making sure patients feel confident in their treatment aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harvey to our team and know he will make a significant impact on the health of our community.”

Mahaska Health is dedicated to providing high-quality, specialty care in Oskaloosa and the surrounding areas. With a strong focus on patient centered care, Mahaska Health offers a wide range of services from primary care to specialized treatments, making sure that Iowans have access to the comprehensive care they need without traveling far from home. Dr. Harvey’s patient-first mindset and dedication to educating his patients will help Mahaska Health continue to offer specialty care to Iowans in Oskaloosa and surrounding areas.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Harvey or one of Mahaska Health’s expert providers, call 641.672.3360.