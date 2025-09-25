Mahaska Health Welcomes Dr. Jordan Hamilton to the Family Medicine & Obstetrics Teams

Mahaska Health is pleased to welcome Jordan Hamilton, DO, a board-certified and fellowship-trained Family Medicine and Obstetrics provider, to its Family Medicine and Obstetrics teams. Dr. Hamilton brings compassionate, expert care with specialized training in surgical obstetrics and a dedication to serving patients of all ages.

Dr. Hamilton earned her Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Joplin, Missouri. She completed her residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. Broadlawns Medical Center is a resident-led hospital known for its commitment to at-risk and underserved communities. She continued her training with a Fellowship at Broadlawns, further developing her skills in comprehensive Family Medicine with specialized training in surgical obstetrics. Dr. Hamilton’s experience includes ICU care, managing critically ill patients, serving chronically and acutely ill children at Blank Children’s Hospital, and delivering many babies at Broadlawns Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hamilton to Mahaska Health,” shared Dr. Taylar Swartz Summers, Birthing Center & GYN Co-Medical Director. “Her advanced training, leadership experience, and heart for rural communities make her a perfect fit for our team and for the families we serve.”

Originally from southeast Iowa, Dr. Hamilton is excited to return to the area and be closer to family. In her free time, she enjoys home improvement projects, reading, and spending time outdoors.

Patients can schedule an appointment with Dr. Hamilton by calling Mahaska Health Family Medicine at 641.672.3360 and learn more by visiting mahaskahealth.org.