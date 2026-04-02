Mahaska Health Welcomes Certified Nurse Midwife Scotlan Peterson

Mahaska Health is pleased to welcome Certified Nurse Midwife Scotlan Peterson, MSN, CNM, ARNP, to the Women’s Health team, expanding access to obstetric and women’s health care for patients across the region.

Scotlan Peterson provides comprehensive obstetric and women’s health care, supporting women through pregnancy, birth, postpartum care, and ongoing wellness. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University and completed her midwifery training with UnityPoint Midwife Services. She is board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and holds specialty certifications in fetal monitoring and advanced fetal heart rate monitoring.

Prior to becoming a Certified Nurse Midwife, Peterson worked as a pediatric nurse and labor and delivery nurse, gaining valuable experience caring for women, newborns, and families in both routine and higher-acuity settings.

Having grown up in Iowa, Scotlan Peterson has a strong connection to southern Iowa and values the opportunity to care for women and families in her own community. She will care for patients at the Mahaska Health Birthing Center, a recognized Center of Excellence dedicated to delivering safe, high-quality maternity, labor and delivery care close to home.

“Scotlan’s clinical experience and passion for women’s health make her a wonderful addition to our team,” said Garth Summers, DO, FACOG, OB, Labor and Delivery & GYN Co-Medical Director “She brings both skill and compassion to her work, and we are excited for the positive impact she will have on the families we serve.”

Patients can schedule a Women’s Health care appointment at 641.672.3360 and learn more by visiting mahaskahealth.org.