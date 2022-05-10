Mahaska Health Recognizes Nurses For The Care They Provide

by Ken Allsup

May 10, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Florence Nightingale is recognized as today’s modern nursing founder.

She helped found St. Thomas’s Hospital and created the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860 before passing away in 1910.

Nightingale is credited with helping to reform healthcare and the quality of the care provided during her life.

Mahaska Health’s Chief Medical Officer Tim Breon and Chief Nursing Officer Andrea Hagist recently sat down with Oskaloosa News to talk about nurses’ care and expertise for their patients.

“Nurses are that first person that the patient experiences in the healthcare setting, whether in a clinic setting, in public, with community health and public health, or in our hospital,” explained Hagist of the importance of that first contact between patients and health care.

“During Nurses Week, it’s a great time to celebrate our nurses and the education that nurses have,” Hagist added, so more complex patients in the community can receive a higher level of care.

“We have a lot of nurses that have furthered their education, and they’re now advanced nurse practitioners,” explained Dr. Breon. “So a lot of our providers are nurse practitioners, and some of those have specialized in areas, especially allergy immunology, we have some that are working in neurology and, and soon, rheumatology and so just some of those other areas where we can provide some specialized services.”

“I think it’s important to mention CNAs. We have certified nursing assistants, too,” added Breon. He explained that many of those individuals may currently be students but have the goal of becoming RNs or LPNs.