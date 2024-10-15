Mahaska Health Proudly Welcomes Hospitalist Dr. Erica Blomme to the Inpatient Medical Team

Mahaska Health proudly welcomes Erica Blomme, DO, a board-certified Hospitalist, to its inpatient team.

Dr. Blomme earned her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and completed her residency at John Peter Smith Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Blomme brings a diverse background that includes emergency medicine, inpatient care, and international volunteer work, supporting the high-quality inpatient care at Mahaska Health.

Dedicated to her patient-centered approach, Dr. Blomme prioritizes intentional listening and detailed education. She empowers patients to take an active role in their health by thoroughly explaining their medical conditions and treatment options. Her commitment to treating patients with the care and attention of family members aligns with Mahaska Health’s values to serve the community with kindness and empathy.

“We are so excited to have Dr. Blomme on board,” shared Matthew Gritters, DO, Emergency Medical Director. “Her compassionate, patient-centered approach and extensive experience as a Hospitalist and patient education advocate is a perfect fit for Mahaska Health’s Inpatient Medicine Team.”

Dr. Erica Blomme and Dr. Jay Blomme, her husband—who recently joined Mahaska Health’s Sports Medicine department—relocated to Oskaloosa from Arlington, TX. The Mahaska Health community is grateful that the Blomme doctors will live and serve in Oskaloosa.

To learn more about Mahaska Health, visit mahaskahealth.org or call 641.672.3360.