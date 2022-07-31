Mahaska Health Leadership Talks About The Financial Future Of The Hospital

by Ken Allsup

July 30, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The pandemic was tough on many bottom lines of businesses and institutions. Mahaska Health was no different, but the leadership team at the hospital says that the future is bright.

Oskaloosa News recently sat down with Chief Medical Officer Tim Breon, Chief Financial Officer Daris Rosencrance, Chief Executive Officer Kevin DeRonde, and David Langkamp, President of the Board of Trustees for the hospital.

We discussed the hospital’s financial stability, vision for the future, and whether a merger with another health provider was in the works.

Rosencrance spoke about the hospital’s over five million dollar loss in 2017, but revenues continued to increase until the pandemic. The hospital broke even during the pandemic and has begun to increase to a forecast 7.5 million net income for this fiscal year since then.

Breon spoke about how new technologies in areas like billing and electronic medical records “has made a world of difference.”

“I think the demand for services has increased, not only in our community but in surrounding communities. So as, as medicine advances, there’s just a greater demand for access to those advancements,” said Breon.

DeRonde explained that when he arrived at the hospital, “we reversed the organizational chart,” He explained that the board, himself, and the remainder of the leadership team were at the bottom of that organizational chart.

DeRonde explained that Mahaska Health is a “physician-led hospital.” “We have our physicians and providers serve on our committees; they serve on our leadership team. So they do a great job of having a say in the type of care we provide here.”

“Thankful for our people and our care teams and what they do and how they work 24/7. They take care of this community,” DeRonde added.

Langkamp said his role on the board is “To provide to our people the very best that we can.”

Langkamp added they are proud that the hospital wasn’t forced to lay people off during the pandemic. “I think because we were good with our people, it has brought about blessings to us.”

DeRonde also addressed the concerns that the hospital may close or merge with another provider. “We’re not going to close. We’re doing very well because of what our people are doing every day. We’re in no discussions with a merger. We’re an independent physician-led hospital and thankful for our leadership and Board of Trustees. Most importantly, what happens in the exam room every day with our caregivers and our providers. It’s an amazing team.”