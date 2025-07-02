Mahaska Health Lab Expansion Boosts Speed, Accuracy for Local Patients

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mahaska Health is finalizing a years-long laboratory upgrade that will significantly shorten the turnaround time for test results. The upgrade, which includes the installation of new diagnostic instruments and a redesigned patient draw area, is part of a larger effort to manage growing test volumes and reduce reliance on outside labs.

Lab Director Tim Schroeder, who has worked in laboratory science since 1979 and has led Mahaska Health’s lab operations since 2013, said the department’s test count has increased from 80,000 in 2013 to over 700,000 in 2024.

Much of that growth followed the 2013 merger between Mahaska Health and the former Family Medical Group, which added new providers and integrated their testing into the hospital’s main lab. Since then, Mahaska Health has gradually brought more diagnostic testing in-house, cutting down on delays and streamlining patient care.

Despite handling nearly nine times more tests annually, the lab operated in the same footprint for more than a decade. The current move to a newly constructed facility—across the hallway from the ER entrance—is the department’s first space increase since the merger.

The new lab is equipped with Siemens Atellica diagnostic instruments, released in 2023 and now used in larger systems such as MercyOne and UnityPoint Health in Des Moines. These analyzers allow for automated sample handling and reduced manual intervention, providing faster results while maintaining testing accuracy.

According to Schroeder and Laboratory Supervisor Ashley Vondracek, the equipment includes molecular testing platforms acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. These platforms are now used for same-day testing for sexually transmitted infections and respiratory viruses. Several new tests—such as hormone levels related to fertility and menopause, and hepatitis C screening—are being added this year.

The team has also updated their urinalysis capabilities, reducing testing time from 45 minutes to 10 minutes.

Faster Results, Broader Access

Previously, many of the lab’s tests were sent to reference labs in Des Moines or beyond. That process delays treatment, especially for time-sensitive conditions. With the new setup, most patients will be able to receive results in under an hour, including those in emergency care, surgery, and routine clinical visits.

Schroeder said the new process also limits the number of times a sample needs to be handled or transported, decreasing opportunities for error and increasing the reliability of results. In addition to reducing patient stress, it allows providers to make quicker decisions about whether treatment is needed or not.

A restructured draw area with two collection rooms is expected to relieve hallway congestion and provide greater privacy. This change addresses long-standing bottlenecks and improves patient experience, especially during peak hours.

No additional hiring is planned immediately, as the lab has gradually expanded its staff from about 10 to 26 in recent years. However, leadership indicated staffing could increase in the future depending on demand and the introduction of more specialized testing.

Round-the-Clock and Off-Site Coverage

The lab at Mahaska Health operates 24/7. Team members perform early-morning rounds for inpatients, support emergency and surgical departments throughout the day, and draw samples from walk-in clinic patients starting at 7 a.m. They also serve nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the region, drawing blood for 40 to 50 patients each week.

Lab team members are also stationed in the oncology clinic on treatment days, collecting samples immediately before patients meet with their oncologists.

The department is active in community health events, offering free screenings for lipid panels and prostate-specific antigens at local gatherings such as the upcoming Women’s Health Night on October 14th.

Oversight and Accreditation

Mahaska Health’s lab is accredited by The Joint Commission, a national healthcare standards organization. While all clinical laboratories are required to maintain accreditation to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, the Joint Commission is considered more comprehensive than basic state-level inspections.

During its most recent inspection in February, the lab was evaluated across approximately 3,000 performance criteria. The visit lasted three days, with no major findings related to patient care.

Unlike some accrediting bodies, The Joint Commission evaluates how lab procedures affect care outside the department, including in emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings.

Historical Context

Clinical laboratories began appearing in hospitals in the late 1800s following the advancement of microscopy and bacteriology. By the early 20th century, laboratory medicine became a cornerstone of modern diagnostics, with tests for infections, blood types, and metabolic disorders becoming routine.

Today, laboratory diagnostics influence an estimated 70 percent of medical decisions, according to multiple healthcare industry studies.

Next Steps

Pending final system checks and equipment validation, Mahaska Health’s new laboratory space is expected to be fully operational by late July 2025. Instrument calibration, HVAC updates, and new workflows are being finalized. Once open, the facility is expected to support faster test results, improve patient comfort, and increase overall efficiency for providers.

Mahaska Health officials emphasized that the technology used in the updated lab matches that found in much larger regional hospitals, but in a setting that allows patients to remain local.

For those seeking care in Oskaloosa, the result is reduced wait times for both results and treatment, without the need to travel to a metro-area facility.