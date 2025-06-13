Mahaska Health Invites Community to 6th Annual Men’s Health Event and Tractor Ride

Mahaska Health is excited to invite the community to its 6th Annual Men’s Health Event and Tractor Ride. Each year, Mahaska Health recognizes June as National Men’s Health Month, by providing an opportunity for community members to receive free preventative screenings and men’s health education, and to participate in a tractor ride.

The men’s health event will take place on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa. From 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, Mahaska Health will provide free cholesterol tests, blood pressure checks, sleep assessments, PSA testing and more. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend the free health screenings and to watch the tractors roll through the fairgrounds.

The tractor ride will begin at 10:00 am heading south out of the Fairgrounds, driving past two local Skilled Nursing Facilities. The first stop will be the Oskaloosa Care Center just after 10:00 am with the second drive through taking place at Crystal Heights Care Center. Attendees who want to bring a tractor are welcome to bring their tractors early. The gates to the Southern Iowa fairgrounds open at 6:00 am to allow time to stage before the tractor ride begins.

“We’re excited to connect with our community and promote health and well-being at this event,” shared Dr. Eric Miller, Family Medicine Physician and Accountable Care Medical Director. “It is not only a celebration of our local heritage, but also a way for our community to obtain convenient access to helpful health services. By focusing on regular check-ups, screenings, and lifestyle choices, it reduces risk. We are so grateful for the opportunity to share information and resources with our community.”

Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information and to register for the event, visit mahaskahealth.org/2025-mens-health-event or call 641-676-7420.