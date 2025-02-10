Mahaska Health Hosts Heart Health Screening Event in Honor of American Heart Month

As part of American Heart Month, Mahaska Health is inviting the community to take charge of their cardiovascular health by attending the Heart Health Cholesterol Screening Event on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 8 AM – 11 AM at Mahaska Health, Door #4. This free event will offer vital health screenings, expert advice, and a chance to learn more about heart disease prevention in a welcoming environment.

A Community Effort to Promote Heart Health

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, with thousands of Iowans impacted each year. In recognition of American Heart Month and Wear Red Day initiatives, Mahaska Health is committed to raising awareness and offering preventive care through this screening event.

The event is designed to be accessible to all adults, and no prior registration is required.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Heart Health

One of the highlights of the event is the introduction of Mahaska Health’s new 2025 Siemens X.Cite CT Scanner—a state-of-the-art imaging tool designed to enhance cardiac care. Mahaska Health is the only regional hospital with this advanced technology, which provides highly detailed images for better diagnosis and care.

Attendees will be able to learn about the scanner’s role in Calcium Scoring, a non-invasive test that detects calcium buildup in arteries—a key risk factor for heart disease.

“The new CT scanner is a game-changer,” said Dr. Pargulski. “It provides exceptionally clear images, a more comfortable experience for patients, and real-time availability of our radiology technologists throughout the process.”

Mahaska Health: A Leader in Cardiac Care

Mahaska Health’s full-time cardiology program sets it apart from other healthcare providers in the region. Recognized as an Iowa Center of Excellence in Cardiology, the hospital ensures that patients receive specialty cardiac care without having to travel long distances.

The commitment to providing compassionate, expert heart care is reinforced by the presence of board-certified and fellowship-trained specialists, ensuring that Oskaloosa residents receive the highest level of medical expertise close to home.

More Than Just Screenings

Beyond the medical tests, the Heart Health Cholesterol Screening Event serves as an opportunity for community members to meet the Mahaska Health cardiology team, ask questions, and discuss their personal health goals.

There will also be information on heart-healthy cooking tips and ways to incorporate better nutrition into daily life. Guests will receive heart-friendly recipes and ideas to improve their dietary habits.

Event Details & Participation

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 8 AM – 11 AM

Location: Mahaska Health, Door #4

Cost: FREE (with optional donation)

No appointment is necessary, and special accommodations will be available for attendees with disabilities.

Last year, Mahaska Health welcomed about 50 participants to the event, and this year they hope to serve up to 100 people.

Why February 15?

The second week of February is chosen each year for the event to align with National Heart Month, reinforcing the importance of proactive health screenings and lifestyle adjustments for cardiovascular wellness.

Take the First Step Toward a Healthier Heart

With heart disease impacting millions of Americans, early detection and prevention are essential. Mahaska Health’s Heart Health Cholesterol Screening Event provides a convenient, no-cost opportunity for residents to evaluate their heart health, consult with experts, and take control of their well-being.

For more information about Mahaska Health’s cardiology services, screenings, or other healthcare programs, visit www.mahaskahealth.org or call the hospital’s main office.

Don’t wait until it’s too late—take the first step toward a healthier heart this American Heart Month! ❤️