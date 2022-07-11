Mahaska Health Financial Review

From Mahaska Health/Seim Johnson

OSKALOOSA, I.A., 2022 – Mahaska Health is dedicated to the health and wellness of our patients and our role in the communities we serve by improving the health outcomes of patients and families. For the public record, the accounting firm, Seim Johnson, LLP has completed audit reports, since 2019, for Mahaska County Hospital (d/b/a Mahaska Health Partnership) and presents the results to the Hospital Board of Trustees & Leadership Team. Financials are presented and discussed at each monthly board meeting.

David Langkamp, President, Board of Trustees of Mahaska Health, shared, “We continued to invest in our employees, providers, and caregivers, building on preventative care, annual wellness visits, expanding services in Cancer Care, Obstetrics, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neurology, our patient portal, and telehealth programs. We are able to fulfill our commitment to our employees and community by expanding services and posting strong financial results to further invest in the care of Oskaloosa residents and our local communities.”

Daris Rosencrance, CFO, shared, “For FY 2022, we are on pace to continue the positive financial trend that was started in FY 2018. This positions us strongly to be able to continue to invest in our people and our local communities. Critical Access Hospitals like Mahaska Health are vital to rural areas throughout the state of Iowa and the nation. These hospitals provide the care needed locally to the communities we serve, reducing travel for care at larger, urban facilities and reducing the likelihood someone may not seek care due to traveling.”

Mahaska Health’s financial results, and therefore, its year-to-date results, have significantly increased due to our providers and caregivers taking care of patients and opening up access to our clinics and services. Net operating revenue in FY 2022, was $2.7 million with FY 2023, projected at $7.5 million.

A copy of audit reports are available for review in the Hospital Administrator’s Office, in the Office of the Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.

Dr. Timothy Breon, General Surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer stated, “Our goal as providers at Mahaska Health has always been to deliver the best quality of care possible in collaboration with our advanced services, right here, in Oskaloosa.”

Amber Coffey, Board of Trustees member, shared, “The hospital has seen a dramatic financial and clinical turnaround, with a patient-centered focus. We have one of the most diverse medical teams for a critical access hospital in Iowa. A continued working relationship with Mahaska Health providers, employees, and our community will ensure a solid and stable future to continue to grow and advance care in the region. It is our mission to help you and your family by continuing to provide comprehensive healthcare with kindness and compassion, and remaining dedicated to serving our patients and community.”

Mahaska Health is proud of the heroic work of our nurses, doctors, providers, care teams, and our entire Mahaska Health family. We are honored for the continued support from local and surrounding communities, and we are committed to bringing you compassionate, expert care, close to home.