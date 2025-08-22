Mahaska Health Celebrates 14th Annual Run in the Sun Event

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, the Mahaska Health Foundation and Hospice Serenity House welcomed runners, walkers, families, and volunteers to the 14th Annual Run in the Sun at the Statesmen Community Stadium. Over 600 community members participated in the fundraiser. Every contribution, from runners to donors to volunteers, supports the Hospice Serenity House in their mission to provide compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families.

The event began at 8:00 am with a warm welcome from Mahaska Health leaders, a heartfelt prayer led by local pastor Jon Nelson, and the presentation of colors by Oskaloosa’s Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack. Attendees joined in singing the National Anthem, led by Noah Rouw, great-grandson of this year’s honored Serenity House patient, Walter Cubit.

This year, the family of Walter Cubit was featured to share the powerful reminder of love, strength, and grace that hospice care makes possible. Walter’s daughters Carole Comstock and Lorri Grubb shared a few heartfelt words to honor his life and legacy, extending gratitude to all who offered care through their journey, and participants for supporting the mission.

5K runners and 2K walkers completed their courses on the recreation trail just outside the stadium finishing on the track, where awards were given to winners in their respective categories. After the official race, families participated in the Kids Fun Run, and enjoyed the inflatables, a foam pit, face painting and vendor booths, SnoBiz treats, and refreshments from Untamed Nutrition. Attendees also enjoyed interactive trivia about the Hospice Serenity House and learned ways to get involved as volunteers and supporters.

Donations were encouraged throughout the event. Money raised goes directly to the Mahaska Health Foundation and Hospice Serenity House so they may continue to provide expert care to families who need it most.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came out to run, walk, volunteer, sponsor, and cheer,” said Amanda Doud, Mahaska Health Foundation Director. “This event is a wonderful example of community members uniting to care for one another.”

Next year, the 15th Annual Run in the Sun will be held on August 1st, 2026. Save the date for another great event benefiting Mahaska Heath Foundation and Hospice Serenity House.