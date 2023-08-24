Mahaska County YMCA Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Marking the Grand Opening of the Mahaska County YMCA’s State-of-the-Art Health and Wellness Center and Early Childcare Center

OSKALOOSA, IA – Area leaders from representing the Mahaska County YMCA, the City of Oskaloosa, and the Oskaloosa Community School District are thrilled to announce the official opening of the brand-new 80,000-square-foot Health and Wellness Center and Early Childcare Center; a milestone that represents a significant leap forward in promoting health and community well-being and early childhood learning.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 1:00 PM at the Mahaska County YMCA / Oskaloosa Early Childcare Center (1521 Green St, Oskaloosa, IA). The event will be a community celebration featuring an open house, guided tours, food trucks, and inflatable games inside the air-conditioned gymnasium.

“This moment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of countless people who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition,” says Mike Foster, Board President of the YMCA. “The Y is deeply grateful to all its partners, volunteers, and community members for their support and help in making this a reality for the community.”

The new Health and Wellness Center offers a wide range of amenities, enhancing the quality of life for area residents.

Key features of the Mahaska County YMCA Health and Wellness Center include:

Two RacquetballRacquetball Courts: Offering opportunities for friendly competition and fitness.

Oversized Gym: A versatile and flexible space for sports and activities with state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

Community Meeting Spaces: Ideal for gatherings, meetings, and educational programs.

Group Exercise Spaces: Two class spaces and a dedicated spin/cycling room.

Cardiovascular Area: Equipped with treadmills, stair-steppers, and rowing machines.

Weight Training Area: Catering to beginner and advanced fitness enthusiasts with both free weights and fixed weights.

Functional Fitness Center: Promoting functional and holistic fitness.

Sunday’s ribbon cutting will include tours of the entire facility.

This cutting-edge facility has become a cornerstone in the community after two years on the new campus. The early childhood education continues the partnership developed in 2005 with Oskaloosa Community Schools and SEIDA Head Start. Families in the center have a convenient transition when birth to three-year-olds transfer from early childhood to preschool.

“Our new Early Childhood Center is a contemporary, functional learning environment and a powerful demonstration to the strength of partnerships in our community,” says Mike Fisher, Superintendent of Oskaloosa Schools. “We firmly believe in creating a space that does more than educate; it must love, inspire, and empower people. Through collaborative efforts with organizations like the Y, we are setting the foundation for a brighter future, where Oskaloosa continues to attract more families to the community.”

Community leaders are expressing their excitement and gratitude for this exceptional facility.

Mayor David Krutzfeldt remarks, “The Mahaska County YMCA has been a cornerstone of our community for many years. This new Y reaffirms its commitment to our residents’ health and well-being. It’s evidence of what can be achieved through partnerships and persistence.”

The impact of this endeavor is already evident, with the YMCA welcoming an astounding 300 new members since its soft opening. Additionally, monthly traffic has seen a remarkable increase, surging from 2,400 to an impressive 4,100 people.

“This clearly indicates the community’s enthusiasm and need for such a comprehensive health and wellness facility,” says Barry Martin, CEO/Executive Director of the Mahaska County YMCA.

To further encourage community participation and wellness during this celebratory month, the Mahaska County YMCA is waiving its joiner fee for the entire month of August, making it even easier for residents to experience the benefits of this exceptional facility.

The Mahaska County YMCA is opening thanks to numerous donations from community members totaling more than $11.86 million, as well as grants and government support.

For more information about the event, membership, or the Mahaska County YMCA, please contact the YMCA at (641) 673-8411 or visit their website at https://www.mahaskaymca.org/