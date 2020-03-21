Mahaska County Treasurer Explains Current Status Of Her Office

From: Mahaska County Treasurer Connie Van Polen

641-673-5482

treasurer@mahaskacounty.org

“Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation on 3/19/2020, that waives late penalty on property tax payments through April 16, 2020, to help give some assistance to Iowans dealing with the impact of COVID-19’s arrival in our state,” says Mahaska County Treasurer Connie Van Polen, “The property tax payment due date remains March 31, 2020. Penalty from April 1, 2020 – April 16, 2020 will be waived if payments are postmarked by April 16, 2020. Payments may also be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org or dropped off in the Mahaska County Treasurer drop box to avoid penalty by April 16, 2020.

The county offices at the Mahaska County Courthouse closed to the public at noon on 3/18/2020, due to concerns over COVID-19 in Iowa and surrounding states. “My staff is still here at the office handling our workflow and answering questions by phone and email. Many of the driver’s license and motor vehicle deadlines have been extended through a State of Public Health Emergency Proclamation made by Governor Reynolds on 3/17/2020 backdated to 3/16/2020.”

If your driver’s license has an expiration date of January 16, 2020 or later, and you hold a valid driver’s license you do not have to renew your drivers license at this time. It will remain valid until the declared disaster is lifted.

If your vehicle registration expired January 16, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended. We are processing vehicle renewals received by mail, online payments, along with drop box payments.

If you purchase or transfer a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents/bill of sale in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated. We are available by phone or by email to answer your questions regarding vehicle transfers to the best of our ability. For vehicle transfer information and guidance, please contact the auto department at 641-673-4618 or email gilliland@mahaskacounty.org or powless@mahaskacounty.org.

If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated.

On non-interstate roads only, trucks hauling food, medical supplies, cleaning products or other household goods may exceed the weights listed in Iowa Code 321.463 by 12.5% without a permit, so long as they don’t exceed 20,000 pounds on an individual axle and their total weight does not exceed 90,000 pounds. Trucks are still required to obey posted bridge restrictions.

Van Polen says, “The website for Mahaska County is www.mahaskacounty.org for current county updates. There are also links to the Iowa Treasurers website at www.iowatreasurers.org for making property tax payments and vehicle renewals. For property tax payments select: Find my County, select MAHASKA. For vehicle renewals select: Vehicle Renewal.

If you have questions, call the treasurer’s office at 641-673-5482 or email the treasurer at treasurer@mahaskacounty.org.