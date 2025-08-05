Mahaska County Supervisors Advance SE Connector Project, Approve Law Enforcement Agreements

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (August 4, 2025) — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approved a series of agreements and licenses during Monday morning’s meeting, including updates to the longstanding law enforcement partnership with the City of Oskaloosa and several items related to the Southeast Connector Project.

Updated Law Enforcement Agreements Finalized

Supervisors approved an amendment to the 28E agreement between the County and the City of Oskaloosa for the Law Enforcement Center. Originally drafted in 1996, the amended language clarifies the process and financial responsibilities in the event of a termination. Under the revised terms, Oskaloosa would receive 25% of any proceeds, with the County retaining the remaining 75%.

A new lease agreement between the two entities was also adopted to replace the 28E upon its termination. Supervisors and city representatives expressed appreciation for the collaborative process in drafting the new lease, which is designed to reduce administrative friction and allow for annual rate negotiations.

Utility Relocation and Easement Agreements for SE Connector

Progress continues on the Southeast Connector Project. Supervisors approved a relocation and reimbursement agreement with MidAmerican Energy for the relocation of electrical distribution facilities. The relocation cost totals $275,804, with 65% eligible for reimbursement through the Iowa DOT’s RISE program. The remaining 35% will be split between Mahaska County and the City of Oskaloosa under their cost-sharing agreement.

Additionally, the Board approved updated purchase agreements for right-of-way and easement modifications affecting two property owners: the Emmett Byrne Thorpe Family Trust and Musco Corporation. These revisions were necessary to combine utility corridors for electric, gas, and water services. Though the easement area was expanded, officials noted that cost increases were minimal and will also fall under the RISE reimbursement framework.

Other Business

The Veterans Affairs quarterly report was approved.

Retail tobacco licenses were granted to Oskaloosa Motel LLC and Dolgencorp LLC.

A Class C retail alcohol license was approved for Your Private Bartender LLC.

Supervisors approved the hiring of Alex German as a full-time jailer for the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 30, 2025.