Mahaska County Supervisors Address Child Care Needs, Facility Upgrades, and Election Equipment

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met Monday, August 18, 2025, covering a range of issues including the county’s child care shortage, facility improvements at the courthouse, and preparations for upcoming elections.

Child Care Shortage Discussed

During public comments, community representatives raised concerns about Mahaska County’s designation as a child care desert. According to data shared with the board, the county has 2,770 children under the age of nine but only 861 available child care slots. This shortage leaves three children competing for each available space.

Advocates explained that wages for child care workers in Iowa average just $10.89 per hour, with many employees relying on Medicaid or other forms of public assistance. Organizers are forming a Mahaska County Child Care Solution Fund to address these gaps, with plans to apply for a state Empower Iowa Child Care Planning Grant later this month. The proposed initiative aims to survey families, providers, and businesses to identify needs, while also exploring ways to raise wages and reduce turnover among providers.

Routine Business

The supervisors approved claims for July totaling $1,421,518.04, along with minutes from their August 4 and August 7 meetings. The board also accepted the Sheriff’s Office July report and approved a payroll change in the Auditor’s Office to provide training ahead of an anticipated retirement.

ISAC Resolution and Liquor License

Supervisors adopted Resolution 2025-15 to update Mahaska County’s voting delegates with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC), reflecting recent bylaw changes. The board also approved a Class C retail alcohol license for the Barnes City Longhorn Saloon Inc.

Courthouse Carpet Replacement

The board considered quotes for replacing the carpet in the courthouse’s upstairs meeting room. Supervisors cited tripping hazards and wear from past renovations as reasons for the update. They approved a bid of $6,923.45, contingent on the work being completed by September 15. The project will include filler material to stabilize the underlying wood floor before new carpet is installed.

Election Tablet Replacement

Supervisors also approved the purchase of new tablets for election use. County officials explained that Apple will no longer support the current devices, which were last replaced about five years ago. While the current tablets are expected to function for the November 2025 election, officials recommended early replacement to ensure smooth operation during the 2026 election cycle. Funding will come from the county’s election equipment account.

Next Steps

Supervisors closed the meeting with brief committee updates, noting that work continues on conservation matters and other ongoing county business.