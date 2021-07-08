Mahaska County Secondary Roads With Multiple Projects For The Summer

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Summertime often means that drivers are facing delays and detours due to road construction.

Mahaska County is no different, as the county’s secondary road department has a detour in place for T38 leading into Taintor.

Mahaska County Supervisor Mark Groenendyk and Mahaska County Engineer Andy McGuire spoke with Oskaloosa News about those projects and what may be coming for future projects.